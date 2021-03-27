Yearly Inflation Down to 240.5% As Economic Reforms Pay-Off

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

ZIMBABWE’S annual inflation rate has slowed down to 240.55 % on the back of strategic economic reforms aimed at achieving economic stability.

Latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) shows some strides made in achieving deflation.

“The year on year inflation rate for the month of March 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index stood at 240.55 % .The month on month inflation rate in March 2021 was 2.26 % shedding 1.19% points on the February 2021 rate of 3.45 %,” said Zimstat.

The CPI for the month ending March 2021 stood at 2 759.83 compared to 2 698 in February 2021 and 810.40 in March 2020.

The year on year inflation rate as measured by the all items blended consumer price index stood at 122.33 %.

The blended CPI for the month of ending March 2021 stood at 122.33 %.

The blended CPI for the month ending March 2021 stood at 112.52 % compared to 111.3 % in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the Total Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in March 2021 was $4 033 which becomes the minimum needs basket that much per person in March 2021.

The figure represents an increase of 2.5 % over the February figure of $3 934.

Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person stood at $5 312 in March 2021.

This means that an individual requires that much to purchase both food and non-food items in order not to be deemed poor.

This represents an increase of 2.4 % when compared to the 2021 figure of $5 187.