You cannot stop an idea whose time has come – rages Mzembi as Zanu PF proxy seeks Kasukuwere disqualification

By Darlington Gatsi

FORMER cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi has rubbished attempts by ruling party Zanu PF to elbow out its erstwhile political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere from facing off President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the August 23 polls.

Self-exiled Kasukuwere emerged last week on the list of candidates that will be vying for the country’s top post in the elections.

Through his lawyer and chief election officer, Jacqueline Sande, Kasukuwere filed his papers at the nomination court to contest for presidency.

His nomination has apparently led to a court bid against him in upcoming elections.

Lovedale Mangwana, a Zanu PF member is challenging Kasukuwere’s candidature on the basis that he has been domiciled out of the country for a period exceeding 18 months and therefore ceased to be a registered voter.

Kasukuwere’s campaign chairperson Mzembi said the latest court action is against systematic use of law to muscle him from race.

“We many as the “sand of the sea” we can neither be stopped, measured nor numbered, we are the wind itself deposited in the hearts and minds of the people. Lawfare or Ziyambi cannot stop our indefatigable spirit or idea whose time has come.

“An Independent Candidature is symbolic of an Independent spirit Kasukuwere and marks a departure from the politics of regimentation, mediocrity, lawfare and entitlement. You cannot stop an idea whose time has come , we repeat this for emphasis,” said Mzembi.

According to insiders, Kasukuwere who still commands a constituency in the ruling party has rattled Zanu PF members who perceive his candidature as detrimental to Mnangagwa’s re-election bid.

Kasukuwere, who was an ally of the G40 grouping that aimed to succeed then long time ruler Robert Mugabe, before being outwitted by Mnangagwa, considers himself a victim of the 2017 coup.

He is one of the group’s remnants that are in self-exile and has two warrants of arrests hanging over his head.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said Kasukuwere’s bid for presidency is an attempt to hit back at Mnangagwa.

“Kasukuwere knows that in a race that involves Chamisa and Mnangagwa, he can only manage a distant 3rd. I consider his as a misplaced ambition. He has lots of money to waste on a frolic of revenge against Mnangagwa.

“However, his presence on the ballot will, to an extent, erode the Zanu PF electoral base. Whether or not this ‘erosion’ will work to Chamisa’s advantage will depend on the credibility of counting system,” said Ngwenya.