‘You Can’t Stop Us,’ Bullish Chamisa Declares

By Anna Chibamu

A BULLISH Nelson Chamisa has declared his new political outfit, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is an unstoppable juggernaut which will give Zanu PF a good run for power in the 2023 general election.

Launching the new party at a local hotel Monday morning, Chamisa said while they will; participate in the March 26 by-elections under the new identity, their ultimate goal was victory in the 2023 plebiscite.

“When you get citizens in the right mode, reconstruction becomes easy and that is why the new outfit has a perfect and beautiful name. The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC); once again, the new baby is Citizens Coalition for Change. We have left everything. We have a new colour in town, Yellow; We are focusing on the new and we are going to introduce the new. We are number one in the country. You can’t stop us: We are Number One,” Chamisa declared amid wild acclamation an accompanying entourage.

Chamisa highlighted that the new party would focus on the citizens to replace the discourses that were in the MDC family.

“This afternoon we approached Zec to give them what they did not expect. We are not approaching Zec as MDC Alliance. We are approaching Zec as a new organisation. So, they kept on insisting that hey, we know you as MDC Alliance, but we asked them who are you to tell us who we are? We are a new organisation, and anybody launches a new party anytime as per laws of our country. So, for that reason, we are coming as a new entity. They would not take it,” he said.

“They had meetings after meetings with our leadership. We have given them our new logo, our new name, our new leadership, and new thrust except for our strategy. Everything else we have given them according to the dictates of the law. So we expect them to cooperate.”

“We are not re-branding. We are a new party Nothing to do with the past, nothing to do with yesterday. We are starting afresh. We will build from ground zero. We are a new organisation. We are coming in as a new entity with new leadership, new values, new structures, alas, they would not have that. We are not rebranding. If you know anyone dining with those in MDC, please dine with them, we are no longer an MDC Alliance but a new party,” he added.

Chamisa also expressed optimism that he would defeat Zanu PF leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party in 2023.

“The citizens should be back on the centre to be the decision-maker. Politicians should be displaced by citizens. Behold the New, the baby is upon it. We have opened new doors. We have listened to the people,” he said.