You killed Mugabe, mourners chant at ED government

By Leopold Munhende

A SECTION of the crowd that thronged Rufaro Stadium for late former President Robert Mugabe’s send-off ceremony Friday broke into song, accusing the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government of “killing” the ex-leader.

The crowd, which occupied the football stadium’s Vietnam Stand, also accused Mnangagwa of worsening the country’s economic situation, which, they claimed, was still manageable when Mugabe was forced out of office November 2017.

The crowd sang “Chingwa makasiya pa dhora (when you exited office, a loaf of bread only cost a dollar)”

“Handeyi, Handeyi asi chingwa ndasiya padhora,” they sang.

When the section of the crowd kept singing, the Master of Ceremony tried to urge them to stop singing but that was fuel to the fire as they sang even louder.

“Ndimi makauraya (you killed him),” they chanted.

Their voices amplified as they began to chant “Magetsi, magetsi, magetsi, mvura, mvura, mvura (electricity, electricity, water, water),” in reference to the prevailing power shortages and disastrous water supply situation.

Mugabe, who died of an unknown ailment in Singapore a week ago, was toppled by Mnangagwa in November 2017, some two weeks after he sacked the now incumbent from his job as State Vice President.

At the time, prices of bread and other basic commodities were far more stable than the current situation in which the prices have shot through the roof with no signs the current administration had solutions on how to remedy the crisis.

Since Mugabe’s ouster Pro-Mnangagwa propagandists have blamed the current economic rot on Mugabe’s disastrous economic policies.