‘You Will Get Your Apology In Heaven’ – Malema After ‘Christmas Party’ Backlash

Timeslive

“I don’t care if you are my reliable supporter, you will get an apology in heaven.”

This was the response from Julius Malema to calls for him to apologise for allegedly disregarding Covid-19 regulations during a Christmas gathering.

Videos of the EFF leader partying up a storm are making rounds on Twitter, drawing huge backlash. Many pointed out that Malema had spoken out against social gatherings several times, as the Covid-19 virus continues to ravage SA.

Some of the videos were apparently posted by Malema on Instagram, but have since been deleted. The one that remains was uploaded over the Christmas weekend. The video shows people, some without masks, and children dancing and touching each other. Though the gathering was outside, little social distancing was observed.

Malema appears in the video.

Another viral video of Malema dancing among a crowd of people with a glass in his hand caught the attention of social media users.

As the clips spread, a follower confronted Malema on Twitter, saying: “You busy partying there in Limpopo while criticising the government. I’m your reliable supporter but so ashamed to [have] seen the video making rounds here. You must come publicly and apologise. Failure to [do] that you’ll be regarded as part of the problem.”

Malema hit back.

I don’t care if you are my reliable supporter, you will get an apology in haven — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema)

The EFF issued a short statement on Wednesday, saying the event was attended by immediate family, held “outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces”.

Both beautiful events of Black Love were of immediate family, attended by the nine children of Koko Sarah Malema and all of her grandchildren.

They were outdoors and in well ventilated spaces as decreed by the prepaid president of South Africa. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica).