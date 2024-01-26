Young Chevrons smashed by Australia

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe under 19 men’s cricket team suffered a humiliating 225 runs defeat against Sri Lanka at the ongoing World Cup in South Africa on Thursday.

This marked the team’s second successive defeat in the group following a 39 runs defeat against Sri Lanka in Sunday’s opening match.

Australia posted 296 runs for 7 in 50 overs, a margin which Zimbabwe poorly chased as it was bowled out with 71 runs in 23.2 overs.

Zimbabwe’s struggle with the bat was another setback point for today as seven players failed to attain a single run, while Ronak Patel posted 36 runs which was the highest in the team.

Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Ryan Kamwemba expressed disappointment in his team’s batting performance during the post-match press interview saying that there is a need for improvement.

“It’s a bad day in the office, we are pretty disappointed with the loss.

“We had prepared so well but we didn’t get what we expected on the pitch.

“I think our batsmen have to eye for more runs and build more partnerships going into the future,” said Kamwemba.

Thursday’s defeat has left the Young Chevrons bottom in Group C with zero points, the same with third-place occupiers Namibia which also has two consecutive defeats in the hands of top two giants group leaders Australia and second-place occupiers Sri Lanka.

The top three teams in the group will proceed to the Super Six and Zimbabwe face Namibia in a must-win game on Saturday for it to proceed to the next round.