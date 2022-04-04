‘Young, Famous, and African’: Which Cast Member Is the Richest?

By cheatsheet.com
The new original Netflix reality series Young, Famous, and African follows a group of successful media personalities based in South Africa as they balance friendships, love lives, and build their careers. Which Young, Famous, and African cast member is the richest?
Annie Macaulay-Idibia
Before starting her prosperous career, the successful Nigerian model and actor placed runner-up at the “Queen of All Nations Beauty Pageant.” She has appeared in numerous projects, including one performance in which she earned an African Entertainment Legend Awards for Fast Rising Actress. In 2002, she began dating musician 2Baba, and they married in 2012. The couple has since welcomed two daughters Isabella, 13, and Olivia, 8. Macaulay-Idibia has an estimated net worth of $5 million.
Diamond Platnumz
Born Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, the Tanzanian recording artist and dancer, is the first African-based musician to hit 900 million views on YouTube. He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi Record Label, Zoom Extra, Wasafi Bet, and Wasafi Media. After signing with Universal Music in 2017, the businessman has since started his own record label and partnered with Warner Music Group. Diamond Platnumz serves as a brand ambassador for several organizations, including Pepsi in East Africa, Parimatch Africa, Nice One, Coral Paints (Tanzania), and recently partnered with a Kenyan-based sports-betting company. He has an estimated net worth of around $7 million.
Swanky Jerry
Jeremiah Ogbodo is a Nigerian-based celebrity fashion stylist who owns Swanky Signatures Styling brand and has worked with several high-profile stars, including Tonto Dikeh, Ice Prince, and Davido, for red carpet appearances, publication shoots, and music videos. In 2014, he won Fashion Stylist of the Year at the Lagos Fashion Awards. Swanky is currently worth around $1 million.
Zari Hassan
The Ugandan socialite and businesswoman currently lives in South Africa, where she operates several companies she and her late-husband launched, including the liberal educational institute Brooklyn City College, of which she is heir and CEO. Zari, the Boss Lady, has an estimated net worth of around $8 million.
Nadia Nakai
The Zimbabwe-based rapper and television personality debuted on hip hop series Shiz Niz where she became the first female to win the competition. After releasing a couple of albums, some of which earned her award nominations, the songwriter tried her hand at presenting as she co-hosted Yo! MTV Raps South Africa (2019) and Gen-Z South Africa (2021). Initially signed with Family Tree Records, Nadia Nakai has since left to start her own label. She currently has a net worth of around $1 million.
2Baba
The popular Nigerian musician, also known as 2face Idibia, became the first winner of the MTV Europe Best African Act Award (2005) and the first African ambassador for Italian liquor, Campari. He is also the Brand Ambassador for Guinness beer, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, real estate firm Pazino Homes and Gardens, and Oraimo. Also the winner of several awards, 2Baba has an estimated net worth of $12 million and the richest Young, Famous, and African cast member.
Khanyi Mbau
South African-based actor and television host, the Soweto-born artist, became famous after her role in soap operas, including Muvhango and Mzansi. She also hosts an entertainment show on BET Africa. In 2018, Khanyi Mbau launched the gin I Am Khanyi – Millennial Shimmer Gin. As one of the most popular actors, she has a net worth of around $10 million.
Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark
The couple has dated for around two years but hasn’t combined their assets yet as they’re not married. DJ currently has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million, while girlfriend Kayleigh, a fitness enthusiast and semi-professional soccer player, is worth an estimated near-million.
Andile Ncube
Andile Ncube is a sports broadcaster with a passion for soccer. He has an estimated net worth of around $1 million.