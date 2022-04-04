‘Young, Famous, and African’: Which Cast Member Is the Richest?

Nadia Nakai

The Zimbabwe-based rapper and television personality debuted on hip hop series Shiz Niz where she became the first female to win the competition. After releasing a couple of albums, some of which earned her award nominations, the songwriter tried her hand at presenting as she co-hosted Yo! MTV Raps South Africa (2019) and Gen-Z South Africa (2021). Initially signed with Family Tree Records, Nadia Nakai has since left to start her own label. She currently has a net worth of around $1 million.

2Baba

The popular Nigerian musician, also known as 2face Idibia, became the first winner of the MTV Europe Best African Act Award (2005) and the first African ambassador for Italian liquor, Campari. He is also the Brand Ambassador for Guinness beer, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, real estate firm Pazino Homes and Gardens, and Oraimo. Also the winner of several awards, 2Baba has an estimated net worth of $12 million and the richest Young, Famous, and African cast member.

Khanyi Mbau

South African-based actor and television host, the Soweto-born artist, became famous after her role in soap operas, including Muvhango and Mzansi. She also hosts an entertainment show on BET Africa. In 2018, Khanyi Mbau launched the gin I Am Khanyi – Millennial Shimmer Gin. As one of the most popular actors, she has a net worth of around $10 million.

Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark

The couple has dated for around two years but hasn’t combined their assets yet as they’re not married. DJ currently has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million, while girlfriend Kayleigh, a fitness enthusiast and semi-professional soccer player, is worth an estimated near-million.

Andile Ncube