Young Gems face Zambia in World Youth Cup qualification decider

Zimbabwe Under 21 netball team has all to play for on Saturday when they clash against Zambia in the 3rd and 4th match play-off at the ongoing Regional Netball Youth Cup Qualifiers being held in South Africa.

Winner of the match will join Malawi and hosts South Africa to be one of the three qualifying teams who will represent Africa at the 2025 Netball Youth Cup to be held in Gilbralter.

Zimbabwe and Zambia are both on six points only to be separated by goal difference.

The seven team tournament was being played in a round robin format and hosts South Africa finished on top with 12 points following an unbeaten run.

Young Gems comes into this match licking the wounds from Friday’s 42-41 defeat at the hands of Malawi.

Saturday’s fixture will be the second meeting for the Zimbabwe and Zambia in one week, and odds are favoring the Young Gems following a 42 -37 win in the first meeting played on Monday.