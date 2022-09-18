Young journalists’ body holds elective congress; new leadership pledges to prioritise welfare issues

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

YOUNG Journalists Association (YOJA) has elected Richard Zimunya as the new president at an elective congress held Saturday in Harare, ushering a new beginning for the organisation.

Zimunya beat Tafadzwa Ufumeli by a wide margin, polling 59 against 19 to clinch the top post at the association.

Zimunya becomes the second president of the scribe’s body, replacing founder Mlondolozi Ndlovu.

Speaking following the landslide victory, Zimunya pledged to advance issues of welfare of young journalists during his three year tenure

“I am delighted to have been elected as new YOJA president. It signals the new beginning of the organisation. We as YOJA leadership advance issues of welfare of young journalists through the establishment of a National Employment Council (NEC) that will look into minimum wages of journalists.

“This was not an election to contest for positions, but rather a cross pollination of ideas. We are looking to get the ideas of having YOJA awards off the ground and award excelling young journalists,” said Zimunya.

At the elective congress, Sukuoluhle Ndlovu was elected the new vice president beating Ruvimbo Nyikadzino.

Raymond Zarurai and Kovedzai Takawira were voted uncontested as the secretary general and treasurer, respectively.

The outgoing YOJA president said he hopes the new leadership will address issues affecting young journalists.

YOJA is an organisation that represents and advocates for young journalists in Zimbabwe.