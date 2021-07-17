Young People Must Have The Courage To Lead: Chamisa

Spread This News











By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa has urged young Africans to embrace the courage to lead and transform the continent’s socio-economic challenges into opportunities which will better the lives of many.

He made the remarks while addressing youths at The Bridge Leadership Foundation in Abuja, Nigeria last Saturday where he bemoaned the leadership deficit affecting the continent.

“Today Africa faces one and one problem. The African problem is a problem of leadership. Everything we see in shortage is but a shortage of leadership. Our continent is buffeted and bedeviled by health and education challenges.

“UNICEF notes that despite global progress in reducing child mortality rates over the past few decades, an estimated 5.2 million children under age five died in 2019—more than half of those deaths occurred in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

Chamisa said UNESCO reveals the shocking education situation, where of all regions in the world – sub-Saharan Africa remains with the highest rates of education exclusion.

He bemoaned the fact that over one-fifth of children between the ages of about 6 and 11 are out of school, followed by one-third of youth between the ages of about 12 and 14.

The opposition leader said data shows that almost 60% of the continent’s youth between the ages of about 15 and 17 are not in school, a situation he said will likely get worse as the region faces a rising demand for education due to a still-growing school-age population.

He said such trends will take a huge knock on the continent considering the fact about 65 % are under the age of 35.

“At the 2017 High Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights and Governance, hosted by the AU’s African Governance Architecture, we learnt that each year between 2015 and 2035, there will be half a million more 15-year olds than the year before.

“The SDGs, our very own Agenda 2063 and many national development plans have made a commitment to address some of the socioeconomic challenges I have highlighted,” he said.

Chamisa decried that the majority of young people across the continent are struggling to put food on the table, let alone improve their education and skills to have better economic prospects as even those who possess educational qualifications enter the abyss of unemployment and few job prospects.

This desperation, he said, is a driver in the bus of vulnerability, which has many destinations such as slavery, manipulation, drug and substance abuse and certain death.

The opposition leader criticised the plunder of the region’s resources by a few connected individuals, a development he described as a by-product of “economic development without democratic governance and fundamental structural transformation is not sustainable.”

Added Chamisa:“It’s both shameful and ridiculously absurd that a continent that ranks as the most endowed in natural resources both above and beneath the ground is full of hopelessly poor and starving people!

Our collective conscience as African leaders, scholars, policy experts, activists, artists, business people and citizens cannot allow this to continue. We cannot ignore the plight of our young.”