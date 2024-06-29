Your days are numbered! – govt warns after opposition threatens protests against detention of party activists

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE government has issued a chilling warning to the opposition and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) adding that law enforcement agents are ready to thwart any protests.

This comes after Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) held a flash demonstration at the Harare Magistrates court against the arrest and detention of party activists arrested on June 16.

The 80 party activists including CCC interim leader Jameson Timba were arrested while having a private meeting at his Avondale residence. The group was charged with disorderly conduct and participating in an unsanctioned gathering.

A minor among the group has since been released to his guardian’s custody and Timba’s son, Shaun was granted US$100 bail leaving 78 in custody.

In a statement, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the opposition and CSOs were using the planned protests to get funding from donors and to “resurrect their political careers through subverting the will of the people”.

“As government, we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day.

“Law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem,” part of the statement read.

It added that security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate.

Meanwhile, the arrested 78 opposition members led by interim leader Jameson Timba were denied bail this Thursday and will return to court on July 12 for bail hearing.