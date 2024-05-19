‘You’re nolonger my class’ — Recently degreed wife tells prison warden hubby who later committed suicide 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A KAROI-based prison warden committed suicide by hanging after he reportedly failed to stomach rejection by his wife, who was pushing for a divorce.

Sources who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com said the now deceased, Vengai Karani stationed at Karoi Prison was overcome by emotions after his unnamed wife told him “You are nolonger my class, l want a divorce.”

This is despite that the prison guard had financed his partner’s university education, going to the extent of incurring US$2,500 arrears with a local money lending institution which he was struggling to repay.

News of the prison warden’s sudden death is awash in the tobacco-farming town in Mashonaland West province, situated 200km from the capital city of Harare.

A viral picture of Karani hoisting his wife during what seemed a blissful moment was trending on social media since Friday.

The tragedy has elicited various versions with some rumour-mongers suggesting Karani hung himself after discovering his wife in a compromising position with her lover.

Social commentators say Karani’s issue highlights the serious mental health problems taking a toll on the population, with the poorly remunerated security services sector which includes army, airforce, police and prison services not spared.

Efforts to get comment from Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Emmanuel Kondowe, were fruitless by the time of publishing.