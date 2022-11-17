You’re welcome – Zanu PF says to Moyo and Zhuwao; urges them to join Mnangagwa in ‘building Zimbabwe’  

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende, Chief Correspondent

ZANU PF has welcomed exiled former members Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao back into its fold, urging them to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa in “building a new Zimbabwe.”

This follows the duo’s surprise apology Tuesday.

Moyo who is holed up in Kenya and Zhuwao, currently in South Africa, were hounded out of the country in November 2017 during a military coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe from power.

None of them have set foot in the country since then, with their businesses, homes and farms targeted for repossession.

“Accordingly, and on this day of 15 November 2022,we hereby apologise to all of you Comrades most sincerely and with profound regret for our wrong use of – and ill-advised association with – the hashtag ‘Zanu PF Must Go’ (#ZanuPFMustGo).

“We supported Nelson Chamisa in the 2018 and well after that but we did not, at any time, in that process ever seek to join his then MDC-A or his new CCC,” read part of Moyo and Zhuwao’s apology.

Moyo in August 2021 swore he would never rejoin Zanu PF after it almost killed him and his family, going as far as using bible verses to illustrate his hate for the party.

“This is the most welcome development. I salute the courage and candor coming from the two as penned in their joint letter,” said Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa.

“This is an endorsement of the sincere and visionary policies and programmes espoused by President Mnangagwa, our Zanu PF party leader. His message and conduct is coming across as he strives to unify the nation and reaches out to the wider world.

“We say the more the merrier in the all embracing tent of Zanu PF, the mass party of the Zimbabwe revolution. All Zimbabweans are equal in their varied capacities and talents. Better we join all our minds and hands in the noble task of building a new Zimbabwe.”