Youth Brigade Set To Wrest Control Of Zanu PF Mash East

By Staff Reporter

IN a shocking political phenomenon, former youth chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo has reportedly won the provincial leadership ahead of seasoned politicians like Acting Chairman Madanha, Minister Daniel Garwe and Shumbamhini.

It is alleged however that Madanha who is aligned to the Chiwenga faction is now using Omega Hungwe, a known Chiwenga ally to rig votes in favor of Madanha.

This is beside the fact that team leader Ziyambi Ziyambi, a known ED ally has been calling for transparency in the voting. Mutsvairo is a favorite of the youth and most party stalwarts especially those aligned to the ED Faction