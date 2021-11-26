‘Youths To Be The Game Changers In 2023 Elections’: Mliswa

Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende

INDEPENDENT Norton legislator Temba Mliswa is confident Zimbabwe’s youths will come out in high numbers in 2023 to vote in what he has described as a ‘youth game’.

Speaking on New Zim TV’s premier show, The Agenda, Mliswa predicted the youth vote in 2023 will be the decider of the winner, they should not be underestimated.

He said although the youths were silent about the economic hardships they were going through, they were going to speak loudly from the ballot box in 2023.

“It is a youth game. They have now woken up, they have realised that they must participate and they will participate. They know the country, they know the system,” Mliswa said.

“They know that they do not have to show themselves, but they will show themselves when on the Election Day, and they will speak in the ballot box. Never underestimate that. It is a wave, you cannot stop young people.”

The 2023 elections are likely to pit the incumbent president and Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa against MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa.

Mliswa urged the state to end the continued persecution of opposition leaders and activists, adding the governing Zanu PF party should know ordinary citizens and voters ended up supporting the oppressed.

Added Mliswa: “I have always said that destroying opposition leaders does not mean that you have destroyed the electorate.

“Be careful that Zimbabweans have a tendency to back those who are being victimised because there is that sympathy aspect. I have never lost an election, despite the persecution that I have gone through. You become more popular.”