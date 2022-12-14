Youths urged to start own businesses

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN youths have been urged to start their own businesses and keep themselves busy to stop the scourge of drug abuse.

Speaking during Kwekwe District Skills Outreach graduation ceremony, Youth Deputy Minister, Tinomuda Machakaire, said this was the best way forward, adding that government was ready to support.

“Government through the department of vocational training and skills development said it is expecting to produce improved and vocational entrepreneurial skills among the youths,” he said.

The deputy minister said government is providing institutionalised training as well as Community Skills Outreach Programmes.

“The skills attained will enable the youth to create employment as well as being employable. Since we are carrying out training for enterprise, the youths are encouraged to form their businesses and create employment. Trained youths are encouraged to write business proposals and seek funding from institutions like Empower Bank.”

“This will go a long way towards reducing drug and substance abuse as well as sexual abuse,” he said.

A total of 191 youths drawn from Redcliff and Kwekwe successfully completed a community skills outreach programme.

The programme was a partnership between government and Plan International.

It was sponsored by World Food Program and covered three vocational training centres in Midlands.

The three centers include Kaguvi, Gweru Urban and Shurugwi Vocational Training Centres.