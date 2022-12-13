Youths with disabilities lose out in government training opportunities

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Government has admitted that youths with disabilities are being left out in self help training opportunities which are currently being rolled out by government.

Speaking during the graduation of Community Skills Outreach Programme (CSIOP) students in Kwekwe recently, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavhima said youths with disabilities are being left out of training opportunities.

“Today, out of the 191 graduates, there are no youths with disabilities, hence the need for disabled friendly youth facilities in Kwekwe District,” he said.

The youths graduated in courses including cosmetology, metal fabrication, baking, cake making, home and decor and brick and block laying.

Government is targeting to train at least 700 youths in Midlands Province.

“Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Recreation had a target to train 700 youths in Midlands Province’s vocational training centres and 600 in vocational skills outreach programmes and a target of 300 for Kwekwe District,” said Mavhima.

In Midlands, Kwekwe is the only district without a vocational training centre.

“Since Kwekwe is the only district in Midlands without a vocational training centre, it relies on skills outreach programmes so as to empower youths in the district with various skills,” he said.

Zibagwe Rural District Council has offered 5000 hectares of land towards the establishment of the vocational training centre.

“Zibagwe Rural District Council in 2018 offered 5000 hectares of land for the establishment of a vocational training centre at Crossroads in Silobela, so the district is looking up to the Ministry of Youth to fast track the establishment of this training centre. I am reliably informed that there is a high demand for skills training as evidenced by the number of mobilised youths on the waiting list awaiting funding to be trained,” said the minister.