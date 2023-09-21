ZAA Australia makes a comeback after 3 year hiatus, announces nominees

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Achievers Awards Australia will this year bounce back from a Covid-19 induced hiatus with a ceremony expected to be held in Sydney later this year.

ZAA Australia celebrates strides and imprints by Zimbabweans living abroad.

ZAA Australia Country Director Method Mukundu expressed his excitement as they break a three year ice.

“It has been a long time coming since disruptions caused by Covid-19 in the past few years and we are thrilled to write another chapter of celebrating excellence in Australia through the ZAA this year.

“A number of people and organisations have continued to make a positive impact in the world and as ZAA we reaffirm our commitment to recognise, celebrate and honour those outstanding contributions. We are also equally thrilled to welcome Frontier Wealth Group as a partner for this noble cause, to unlock full potential and networking among our leading change makers,” Method Mukundu.

The event will see a number of Zimbabweans being recognised and celebrated.

Among them are MasterChef Australia contestant Rutendo “Rue” Mupedzi, Yemurai Choto and music legend Audius Mutawarira who have been nominated in different categories.

Mupedzi stole the hearts of many globally after she displayed her culinary skills at this year’s MasterChef Australia show.

Stephen Mandigora, CEO of Frontier Wealth Group, who is partnering ZAA Australia says the organisations join forces in celebration of progressive talents.

“ZAA embodies the aspirations of many progressive minds and we fully embrace the vision as a firm. We believe we can inspire and guide many to achieving financial freedom and develop wealth accumulation strategies together with the ZAA.

“Since our inception in 2015, we have committed ourselves to empowering Zimbabwean communities and are confident of ushering in a new era of exponential growth together with many in this journey with the ZAA.”

The full nomination shortlist for the 12 Contestable Categories

YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARD Yemurayi Choto Reece Mutonhori Tatenda Nyaruwe Taida Chigogora NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai) Lynette Moyo Simba Zimbudzana Meliwethu Richard Nkomo Rutendo Rue Mupedzi Mufaro Maringe

SPORTS, CULTURE AND FASHION PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Reece Mutonhori Meliwethu Richard Nkomo Cynthia Simango Rumbie Mutseyiwa Simba Machiridza

MEDIA PERSONALITY / MEDIA OUTLET OF THE YEAR

Hericom Media and Marketing Yemurayi Choto Admire Maitera – The Art of Business Show Bigtime Media Productions

SOCIAL INFLUENCER AND PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Rutendo Rue Mupedzi NIASHA (Nyasha Dzingai) Yemurayi Choto Tendayi Ganga The main cast of ABC kids film Gugu naGogo (Bernadette Whata, Rufaro Ruvimbo Ndoro and Emily Chifadza) Gladys Mutongoreya

ARTIST OF THE YEAR (MUSIC / DRAMA)

Jossy Jovial Thando Sikwila Lynette Moyo Mufaro Maringe Lee Mabasa Ziyambi & Bazuka Faro Musodza Audius Mtawarira

COMMUNITY CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

Zii Nzira Ennia Jones The Duo of Dr Sithembiso Dube & Simba Marekera Simba Zimbudzana Olivee Zvinaiye Maboreke Melody Magengezha

COMMUNITY ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Langdentity Splash of Colour Swimming Australia Zimbabwe Business Council (AZBC) Born to Shine Organisation – Tendayi Ganga Ladies Of Zimbabwe In Australia (LOZA) ZIMAA NSW

START-UP / INNOVATOR / ENTREPRENUER OF THE YEAR

Ronald Mpofu Prosper Taruvinga Farisai Chatiza Marimbe Adrian Mtungwazi Lucky Ngoshi

BUSINESS ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Eagle life Prodigy Health Solutions Msisa Property Nzenza Legal and Migration Services In 4 Care Disability Services

MENTAL AND EVERYDAY WELLBEING ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD

Dune Health and Well-being Taida Chigogoma Starz Health Pty Ltd Tarisai Shinya

DISABILITY ADVOCACY AND SERVICE AWARD

Care Metaz Global Phil Terry Healthcare Endow Support and Consulting In 4 Care Disability Services Starz Health Pty Ltd

PHILANTROPIC LEADERSHIP AWARD

1.Pastor Tapiwa Mutseriwa

2. Gladys Maseko

3.Pastor Innocent Shone

4. Gladys Mutongoreya

5. Tendai Ganga

6. Taida Chigogora