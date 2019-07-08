ZAA breaks new ground with Canada edition

By UK Correspondent

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards International (ZAA) have spread their wings further with the launch of the ZAA Canada edition which was held on Saturday at Radisson Hotel in Edmonton in a glittering ceremony that celebrated the vast array of Zimbabwean achievers in the North American country.

The Inaugural ZAA Canada Awards Gala further enhanced the efforts of the international awards brand to honour Zimbabweans who are doing inspiring works and achievements around the world.

ZAA Canada Country Director Simba Sithole hailed the successful event and paid glowing tribute to the Zimbabwe diaspora community in Canada for their work in representing the country.

“This is a record setting event today as we celebrate our community organizations and brothers and sisters here in Canada who have been working hard I holding communities and bringing pride and honour on the country,” he said.

“This is just but the beginning of bigger things for us as a whole and we believe that our communities will keep on with their impressive work”.

The Canada edition which became the fifth addition to the franchise was graced by most of the leading lights in the diaspora social and business circles who included popular winners such as MC Bonde, musician Kay L and entrepreneur Lillian Cox to mention a few.

The Chairman’s Honorary Awards for services and contributions were also bestowed on the pioneering class of the Canada edition such as Joseph Mugodo and Solomon Choga among others.

ZAA International founder and Chairman Conrad Mwanza also spoke of his delight at the first edition.

“We are proud to welcome the Canada community to our growing family and extend congratulations to all nominees and winners and everyone who is working hard to make the world a better place.”

“This is part of our vision and desire to recognize and honour individuals, businesses, organizations and initiatives that represent the excellence and innovation that makes us all truly proud to be Zimbabwean,” he said.

This was the third event that ZAA had held this year after successful runs in South Africa and UK in April and May, respectively, earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, nominations for the ZAA USA 5th Edition are open on www.ZimAchievers.com/usa/ with voting dates set to be announced in sure course.

Here is the full list of the Inaugural ZAA Canada Edition

Young Achiever of the year award- Bangerz

Music artist of the year award – Kay L

ZAA People’s Choice Award – Dr Nothabo Ncube

Professional of the year award – Wiri Kaparura

Male entrepreneur of the year award – Zeb Tsikira

Female Entrepreneur of the year award – Lillian Cox

ZAA Business of the year award – CargoLink

ZAA Community Champion of the Year award – Pastor Sheddy Mbizvo

ZAA Community Organisation of the year award – You have it in you foundation (YHIIU)

ZAA Female Personality of the year award – Ru & Ot TV

Media Personality of the Year award – MC Bonde

Honorary Award for Services to Business – Solomon Choga

Honorary Award for Services to Business – Joseph Mugodo

Honorary Award for Services to Community Outreach -ZCUSA

Honorary Award for Services to Music and Cultural Promotion – Tinos Taurai Viriri