ZAA SA Nominees Announced As Dates Set For SA, Botswana Voting

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced the nominee and voting dates for the ZAA SA and Botswana editions which are set to be held on 5 and 11 December 2020, respectively.

ZAA SA will be hosting their 6th annual awards dinner gala at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The awards will be sponsored by ZAA global partner ZororoPhumulani.

ZAA International Chairman Conrad Mwanza expressed hailed the will to succeed against all odds displayed by the people in such a difficult year and promised a celebratory affair in December.

“We are delighted to be bringing the sixth edition of ZAA SA after what has surely been a tough year. 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory due to the global pandemic but we are pleased to announce the ZAA SA dates and congratulate this year’s nominees” said Mwanza.

“We are looking forward to celebrating and honoring our heroes safely and responsibly in December. As the lockdown restrictions ease up, it is only fitting to take the time to reflect on lessons the year has given us. At the same time, we also acknowledge the tremendous strides that have been taken by people in various disciplines, ” he added.

The inaugural ZAA Botswana edition will be held at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Gaborone on the 11th of December. Botswana becomes ZAA’s second annual edition on the continent after South Africa.

Botswana-based company Adventureland have partnered with ZAA as brand ambassadors as a new era of celebrating Zimbabweans in Botswana is ushered in. Nominations for ZAA Botswana are already underway on www.zimachievers.com and voting will start on 6 November.

“We welcome Botswana to the ZAA family and look forward to continue growing in a way that mirrors the growth and achievements of our people in various lands,’’ said Mwanza.

“We firmly believe in celebrating excellence to inspire excellence” and are delighted to work with Adventureland led by Davison Charamba and his partners for this latest chapter. We are grateful for them in believing in the vision and committing to partner with us as we go on a mission to amplify the Zimbabwean success stories in Botswana and lead to development and unity within our diaspora communities,’’ he added.

Mwanza also acknowledged the support of their sponsors and partners over the years as ZAA Celebrate their 10th year of existence this year.

“We have been able to keep this vision going for so many years because of the notable exploits of Zimbabweans. The support from our communities and partners such as ZororoPhumulani has also been very crucial. We will continue to keep celebrating our people’s success in the world,” Mwanza said.

The voting platform for ZAA SA will open on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com starting from 25 October to 20 November.

Here is the full list of ZAA SA Nominees

People’s Choice Award

Vongai Mapho

Lewis John

Shasha

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Chaka Photography

Odette Chiedza Chikwiti

Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Charmaine Mapimbiro SHASHA

Nkululeko “Chunky” Phiri

Tuks Tad Lungu

Q Dube Siziba

Professional of the Year Female

Tsungi Fundira

Linah Maigura

Cheryl-Jane (Cj) Kujenga

Taurai Muranda

Sophia Chitemere

Roseanna Hall

Professional of the Year Male

Dr Xolani Ndlovu

Thamsanqa Moyo

Neville Mandimika

Maxwell Mhepo

Prince Moyo

Jacob Machinjike

Tawanda Tadzimirwa

Gift Ngwenya

Plowden Kambirienda

Itai Maunganidze

Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Taurai Muranda

Debra Matake

Chelsea Bartosz

Male Entrepreneur of the Year

Tinashe Nyamudoka

Peter Nyathi

Samuel Kachikoti

Tinashe Ruzane

Tatenda Mungofa

Mazvita Maradzika

Young Achiever Award

Kanyisile Madonko

Vongai Mampho

Emmanual Bako

Takudzwa Dube

Nicolatte Matuku

Melisa Laung

Tapuwa Allin Manyange

Community Organisation of the Year

African Diaspora

Oasis Foundation

Anthu Foundation

Child’s Call

Business of the Year award

Mukuru.com

Chihwa Tours and Coaches

Value Capital Partners

Tropical Mushrooms

Outstanding Author/Writer of the the Year

Brendah Nyakudya

Tafadzwa Taruvinga

Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu

Faith kaumbo

Yaya Rudo

Community Champion of the Year

Joshua Maponga

Gathel Moyo

Sinanziwe Dube

Tawanda Chikasha

Sinanziwe Ndlovu

Lionel Muchirahondo

Academic Excellence of the Year

Dr Bhekumthetho Ncube

Dr Innocent Maseko

Professor Fay Hodza

Prof Patient Rambe

Prof Philani Moyo

Prof Bright Mahembe

Sports Personality of the Year

Nyasha Tarusenga

Edmore Sibanda

Kaitano Tembo

Themba Gorimbo

Friends of Zimbabwe Award

Ilonka Esterhuyse

Maps Maponyane

Marius Fransman

Simba Mhere Media Award

Tapfuma Makina

Jabulani Mangena

ZimCelebs

Wishes Zimunya

Oustanding Achievement in Music Award

Hilzy

Shasha

Nadia Nakai

Ammara Brown

Female Personality of the Year

Melisana Noreen

Roseanna Hall

Catherine Jaramba

Sinanziwe Ndlovu

Odette Chiedza Chikwiti

The Golden Rose

Male Personality of the Year

Tawanda Tadzimirwa

Gift Ngwenya

Babusi Nyoni

Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John

Tawanda Chikasha

Media Production / Media Practitioner

Nico Nyoni

Bokani Moyo

Kuda Nyamz

Whitemore Ngwira

Nicolatte Matuku

Elisha Mpofu

Business Leader of the Year

Taurai Muranda

Rachel Chikwamba

Peter Moyo

Rev. Maxwell Pirikisi

Business Innovation Award

Dr Rufaro Nyamuda

Tatenda Mungofa

Prince Pirikisi

Babusi Nyoni

Peter Ndlovu SA Based Footballer of the Year