ZAA SA Nominees Announced As Dates Set For SA, Botswana Voting

By Staff Reporter
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has announced the nominee and voting dates for the ZAA SA and Botswana editions which are set to be held on 5 and 11 December 2020, respectively.
ZAA SA will be hosting their 6th annual awards dinner gala at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. The awards will be sponsored by ZAA global partner ZororoPhumulani.
ZAA International Chairman Conrad Mwanza expressed hailed the will to succeed against all odds displayed by the people in such a difficult year and promised a celebratory affair in December.
“We are delighted to be bringing the sixth edition of ZAA SA after what has surely been a tough year. 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in recent memory due to the global pandemic but we are pleased to announce the ZAA SA dates and congratulate this year’s nominees” said Mwanza.
“We are looking forward to celebrating and honoring our heroes safely and responsibly in December. As the lockdown restrictions ease up, it is only fitting to take the time to reflect on lessons the year has given us. At the same time, we also acknowledge the tremendous strides that have been taken by people in various disciplines, ” he added.
The inaugural ZAA Botswana edition will be held at the Zimbabwean Embassy in Gaborone on the 11th of December. Botswana becomes ZAA’s second annual edition on the continent after South Africa.
Botswana-based company Adventureland have partnered with ZAA as brand ambassadors as a new era of celebrating Zimbabweans in Botswana is ushered in. Nominations for ZAA Botswana are already underway on www.zimachievers.com and voting will start on 6 November.
“We welcome Botswana to the ZAA family and look forward to continue growing in a way that mirrors the growth and achievements of our people in various lands,’’ said Mwanza.
“We firmly believe in celebrating excellence to inspire excellence” and are delighted to work with Adventureland led by Davison Charamba and his partners for this latest chapter. We are grateful for them in believing in the vision and committing to partner with us as we go on a mission to amplify the Zimbabwean success stories in Botswana and lead to development and unity within our diaspora communities,’’ he added.
Mwanza also acknowledged the support of their sponsors and partners over the years as ZAA Celebrate their 10th year of existence this year.
“We have been able to keep this vision going for so many years because of the notable exploits of Zimbabweans. The support from our communities and partners such as ZororoPhumulani has also been very crucial. We will continue to keep celebrating our people’s success in the world,” Mwanza said.
The voting platform for ZAA SA will open on the ZAA website www.zimachievers.com starting from 25 October to 20 November.
Here is the full list of ZAA SA Nominees
People’s Choice Award
- Vongai Mapho
- Lewis John
- Shasha
- Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
- Chaka Photography
- Odette Chiedza Chikwiti
Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment
- Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
- Charmaine Mapimbiro SHASHA
- Nkululeko “Chunky” Phiri
- Tuks Tad Lungu
- Q Dube Siziba
Professional of the Year Female
- Tsungi Fundira
- Linah Maigura
- Cheryl-Jane (Cj) Kujenga
- Taurai Muranda
- Sophia Chitemere
- Roseanna Hall
Professional of the Year Male
- Dr Xolani Ndlovu
- Thamsanqa Moyo
- Neville Mandimika
- Maxwell Mhepo
- Prince Moyo
- Jacob Machinjike
- Tawanda Tadzimirwa
- Gift Ngwenya
- Plowden Kambirienda
- Itai Maunganidze
Female Entrepreneur of the Year
- Taurai Muranda
- Debra Matake
- Chelsea Bartosz
Male Entrepreneur of the Year
- Tinashe Nyamudoka
- Peter Nyathi
- Samuel Kachikoti
- Tinashe Ruzane
- Tatenda Mungofa
- Mazvita Maradzika
Young Achiever Award
- Kanyisile Madonko
- Vongai Mampho
- Emmanual Bako
- Takudzwa Dube
- Nicolatte Matuku
- Melisa Laung
- Tapuwa Allin Manyange
Community Organisation of the Year
- African Diaspora
- Oasis Foundation
- Anthu Foundation
- Child’s Call
Business of the Year award
- Mukuru.com
- Chihwa Tours and Coaches
- Value Capital Partners
- Tropical Mushrooms
Outstanding Author/Writer of the the Year
- Brendah Nyakudya
- Tafadzwa Taruvinga
- Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu
- Faith kaumbo
- Yaya Rudo
Community Champion of the Year
- Joshua Maponga
- Gathel Moyo
- Sinanziwe Dube
- Tawanda Chikasha
- Sinanziwe Ndlovu
- Lionel Muchirahondo
Academic Excellence of the Year
- Dr Bhekumthetho Ncube
- Dr Innocent Maseko
- Professor Fay Hodza
- Prof Patient Rambe
- Prof Philani Moyo
- Prof Bright Mahembe
Sports Personality of the Year
- Nyasha Tarusenga
- Edmore Sibanda
- Kaitano Tembo
- Themba Gorimbo
Friends of Zimbabwe Award
- Ilonka Esterhuyse
- Maps Maponyane
- Marius Fransman
Simba Mhere Media Award
- Tapfuma Makina
- Jabulani Mangena
- ZimCelebs
- Wishes Zimunya
Oustanding Achievement in Music Award
- Hilzy
- Shasha
- Nadia Nakai
- Ammara Brown
Female Personality of the Year
- Melisana Noreen
- Roseanna Hall
- Catherine Jaramba
- Sinanziwe Ndlovu
- Odette Chiedza Chikwiti
- The Golden Rose
Male Personality of the Year
- Tawanda Tadzimirwa
- Gift Ngwenya
- Babusi Nyoni
- Learnmore Mwanyenyeka aka Long John
- Tawanda Chikasha
Media Production / Media Practitioner
- Nico Nyoni
- Bokani Moyo
- Kuda Nyamz
- Whitemore Ngwira
- Nicolatte Matuku
- Elisha Mpofu
Business Leader of the Year
- Taurai Muranda
- Rachel Chikwamba
- Peter Moyo
- Rev. Maxwell Pirikisi
Business Innovation Award
- Dr Rufaro Nyamuda
- Tatenda Mungofa
- Prince Pirikisi
- Babusi Nyoni
Peter Ndlovu SA Based Footballer of the Year
- Elvis Chipezeze
- Willard Katsande
- Edmore Sibanda
- Knox Mutizwa
- Kudakwashe Mahachi