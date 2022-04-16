ZAA UK releases nominee list

By Paidashe Mandivengerei
The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) on Friday announced the final nominees list for its UK 11th Anniversary Awards slated for May 28.
The awards dinner gala will be held at Holiday Inn City, Birmingham Centre.
Ticket sales are now open on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk.
The voting period for the nominees will commence on April 16 and close on May 16 on the ZAA website (www.zimachievers.com).
ZAA UK this year is sponsored by UK based fintech company, Express Links Money Transfer.
The ZAA UK chapter is the flagship edition of the ZAA brand started in 2010 which is committed to recognising, celebrating and honouring Zimbabwean achievers around the world across different sectors.
Here is the full list of ZAA UK 2022 Nominees
Business and Professional
Business of the year
C – lashes
Bespoke events
Just James
Billies and Tong
Male entrepreneur of the year
Tanaka Karumazondo
Thabo Nhlangano
Admire Mudangwe
Sasha Jameson
Female entrepreneur
Tariro Magombo
Usebia Muzondo
Juliana Jonathan
Taffy event planner
Professional of the year
Admire Mudangwe
Bothwell Kabayira
Dr Samuel Chindaro
Paida Matemachani
Ruth Dhliwayo
Innovator of the year
Codilia Gapare
William Sachiti
Ishmael Tsakatsa
Community and Sports Awards
Community Champion
Berita Muzondo
Patience Ndebele Omijie
Korrine Sky
Honourable Charity
Mavis Fundirwa
Community organisation
Power of the mind
Inspire women and Children Foundation
Put a smile on a child
Ladies of Ireland
Women of Valour
Cultural ambassador
Tsungi Tsikirai
Sisa Senkosi
Ndebele Qho
Evans Marlo
Ivor Moyo
Young achiever of the year
Munashe Chitsa
Tadii G
Mudie da don
Cakes by Ruva
Sports personality of the year
Musa King Mufasa
Stembile Chitiva
Taku Masawi
Tnyoni
Event of the year
Amafest
The Kings of Amapiano tour
Zimfest
AmapianoChella
Breakthrough newcomer of the year
Dj Skay
Sunshine Ndebele
Angie Khuphe
Annatoria
Entertainment Awards
People’s choice award
Nceku
Kuda Kash
Aaron Manatsa
Lem Queens
Dj of the year award
Dj Mixolis
Dj Skay
Dj Tinashe
Dj Fistoz
Dj Mel
Outstanding achievement in music male
Chief Chino
Nego true
S1mba
Yxng Prodigy Official
Official Just Kyng
Outstanding achievement in music – female
Annatoria
Vimbai Rose
Maxine
Sharon Manatsa
Hazel Mak music
Just Chenai
Arts promoter of the year
Kings of amapiano
Grill yard
True Wave
Stellah entertainement
Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards
Female personality
Miss Angel
Neo the dj
Love Mavunga
Selma Zoe
Male personality of the year
Munya Chawawa
Dj Khandacool
Nceku
Charlie Kay
MC Kuda zvinhu
Zim based influencer of the year
Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes)
Official Becky
Shacky Timburwa
Miss V Candy
Asaph
Ishmael Tsakatsa
Zim UK based influencer of the year
Vee Kativhu
Dj Mel
Thandie
Misfay
Outstanding achievement in fashion
Mazza apparel
Loves African Creations
Ankara by Ane
Svosva
Media Outlet of the year
Ear ground
Cava de culture
Pie Radio
Kade Magazine
Restaurant of the year
Imuli
Restaurant 263
Ekhaya
Bantu
Makeup artist of the year
Amaona Creative
Miss Evelyn
Beauty with Taffy
Coco B lovers
Kristabelle Makeup