ZACC arrests fugitive ex-NSSA boss Murewa for fraud

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) Director Brian Murewa on allegations of fraud.

Murewa had been on the run for over a year, according to a ZACC statement.

The anti-graft body’s officers besieged Murewa’s Borrowdale home on Wednesday, eventually arresting him more than a year after they sought him for interviews.

Murewa was part of the NSSA leadership that was suspended over corruption last year.

Efforts to locate him by ZACC officials were futile as investigations heated up.

“If we are appealing for public help, it means we have exhausted all the means to locate him,” said ZACC Spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane last year.

ZACC did not specify when Murewa will be presented before court.

“ZACC has arrested the former Director Investment for the NSSA Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud,” read its statement.

“Murehwa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.”455