ZACC arrests JSC official for extortion 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Judicial Services Commission official on allegations of extortion.

Aaron Chikuni, an interpreter based at the Harare Magistrate Court is alleged to have demanded money from a complainant.

ZACC spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Chikuni’s arrest saying he will appear in court Thursday.

“I confirm that yesterday the 7th of November 2023. ZACC arrested Aaron Chikuni (36) employed by the Judicial Service Commission as a court interpreter and based Harare Magistrate court, allegedly approached a complainant and demanded money so can ensure a favourable outcome by a magistrate. He will appear in court tomorrow, November 9, 2023,” said Mlobane.

The Harare Magistrate Court has in recent times been tainted by allegations of officials engaged in corruption.