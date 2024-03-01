ZACC arrests Murehwa magistrate, former magistrates for corruption

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Murehwa magistrate, Terrence Mashaire on allegations of receiving bribes from litigants in matters he was handling.

In a statement on Friday, ZACC also said it has arrested former magistrate Shane Kubonera and Allan Bhasvi on allegations of impersonation.

The three are due to appear in court.

“Allan Bhasvi was arrested for purporting to be Principal Protocol Officer to His Excellency and conniving with Kubonera to defraud a victim of US$10 000 in exchange for the facilitation of a farm, farming equipment and access to His Excellency,” said ZACC in a statement.

Takudzwa Marlon Muza, a Judicial Service Commission ICT Technician, was also arrested on allegations of receiving a bribe of US$350 to facilitate a favourable judgment for a litigant in a matter before the High Court.