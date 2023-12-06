ZACC arrests Ndemera up for illegally selling Borrowdale land as jailed Harare Council Finance Director finds self back in dock

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Harare City Council Finance Director Stanley Ndemera on a second charge of criminal abuse of office over allegations he illegally sold prime land in Borrowdale during his tenure.

Ndemera, who is already serving a six-year jail term for a similar offence was dragged out of Harare Central Prison to Harare Magistrate Courts by ZACC officers Wednesday.

He stands accused of selling the land in question to Vitof Investments without council authority in connivance with Council Valuer Emmanuel Mutambirwa, who is on remand over similar allegations.

“ZACC arrested former Harare City Council Finance Director, Stanley Ndemera on allegations of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer,” reads a statement by the anti-graft body.

“Ndemera was picked up from prison where he is serving sentence.

“The former Finance Director allegedly connived with Emmanuel Mutambirwa, a former Harare City Council Valuer and Estates Manager to sell a Borrowdale piece of land valued at ZW$91,691,130 to Vitof Investments (Pvt) Ltd without Council resolution.”