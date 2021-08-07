New Zimbabwe.com

ZACC Arrests Norton Town  Council Director Of Finance
ZACC spokesperson John Makamure

ZACC Arrests Norton Town  Council Director Of Finance

7th August 2021 ,
Spread This News
By Thandiwe  Garusa
NORTON Town Council Director of Finance Stephen Tendaupenyu has been arrested  by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged corrupt activities involving the  acquisition  of roller compactors for the local authority.
In a statement, ZACC spokesperson  John Makamure said: “It is alleged that in 2017, Norton Town Council  wanted to procure one roller compactor and it flighted  tender number NOR/ROLL-01/2017 for the supply and delivery of a 12 tonne roller compactor.’
“Six companies responded  to the tender after which an evaluation  committee  was selected to do an assessment  of the company’s  capacity to supply  the roller compactor. The committee observed that one of the companies, Podilla Ventures did not have a workshop at the time  of the visit and was scored the lowest in terms  of the historical performance  of the equipment  offered.
“However  on 25 August 2017, an adjudication  process was done and Podilla Ventures won the tender but no contract or memorandum of agreement  was signed,” Makamure said.
“A draft contract was prepared with the terms and conditions that Norton Town Council was supposed to pay upon delivery  of the roller compactors. On 25 September  a payment  voucher  for US$155 000,00 was raised for payment of two XCMG roller compactors. The voucher was not approved  by the Town Secretary and neither was any contract signed between Norton Town Council and Podilla  Ventures. “The two roller compactors  have not yet been delivered by Podilla Ventures,” said Makamure.
Tendaupenyu  appeared in court on 5 August 2021 at Norton Magistrates Court and was granted $30 000 bail on conditions.
 A roller compactor is an engineering  vehicle that is used to compact materials like soil, sand, gravel, or asphalt in the construction  of roads or foundations.

New Zimbabwe.com