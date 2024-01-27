ZACC arrests top govt official over US$1m fraud involving Mbudzi interchange project 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested a Ministry of Transport top official on allegations of conniving to fraudulently claim compensation for a property affected by the ongoing construction of the Mbudzi interchange in Harare.

ZACC confirmed the development in a statement on X this Friday.

“ZACC has arrested Ernest Shenje, deputy director (Road Services Division) in the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure Development on charges of fraud, over a fraudulent claim of US$1 003 417 as compensation for a property affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi

“Shenje, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana (who is still at large) and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

“They used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property.

“Shenje went on to facilitate the processing, working with other ministry officials. As a result, Idana was paid US$200 000.”

Shenje is expected to appear in court soon.