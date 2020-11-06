ZACC Auditing Kwekwe City Council Operations 

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this week descended on Kwekwe City Council to carry out a systems review of the local authority’s operations as part of its current anti-corruption drive.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure told NewZimbabwe.com the anti-graft body had teamed up with officials from the local government ministry to carry out similar operations on some local authorities across the country.

“What I can confirm is that we have teamed up with ministry of local government to carry out a system and compliance review of local authorities in order to identify and close loopholes for corruption. So we have teams visiting various local authorities and Kwekwe is one of the local authorities which we are visiting,” Makamure said.

Earlier this year, ZACC said it was investigating the Kwekwe City Council for corruption.

The probe by the national anti-graft body is reported to have started last year, although no arrests had been made yet.

Kwekwe residents have been demanding an external audit of their council’s operations following reports of underhand dealings by senior council officials.

Meanwhile, Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo said the local authority had received auditors from land assessors.

“It’s the land auditors who have been sent to all 32 urban local authorities by the minister. They will be here for 10 days. This particular group started in Shurugwi then Redcliff and they are now here,” Kasipo said.