Zacc boss approaches court as RBZ targets her house

By Mary Taruvinga

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)’s general manager Sukai Tongogara has approached the High Court asking for a caveat on her Alexandra home she benefited from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

This comes at a time the bank is trying to sell the house which she insists is one of her benefits.

Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Registrar of Deeds are cited as respondents.

“This is a Chamber Application for the placement of a caveat on an immovable property, stand 11524 of Salisbury Township lands measuring 2005 square metres.

“I am employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as a general manager and have been employed in that capacity since 2006.

“In 2009, I benefited a motor vehicle and immovable property under the RBZ’s capacity enhancement and skills retention scheme wherein the RBZ was capacitating ZACC and assisting the Commission to retain its employees.”

According to court papers, RBZ provided support including a housing scheme and a motor vehicle programme which Tongogara both benefited.

In her urgent chamber application, she said RBZ purchased three immovable properties for the chief executive officer and two general managers including herself.

Tongogara said she was allocated stand 11524 of Salisbury Township lands measuring 2005 square metres known as 13 Basset Crescent, Alexandra Park, Harare, read the court papers.

“The property was handed to me by officials employed by the Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd and I have been residing at this property from 2009,” she said.

“At a meeting held at the RBZ offices on May 14, 2009, I requested to have title deeds in our names as was previously done with the motor vehicles.”

Tongogara said, RBZ representatives advised that the houses would be registered under shelf companies to comply with its policy.

She added that she was assured that she could make the necessary changes into her name as soon as she received the title deeds as payments for the transfer had been made.

The RBZ according to Tongogara eventually registered title in the name of the first respondent.

The company later requested the title deeds for audit purposes.

Tongogara submitted that in 2017, ZACC approached the company seeking ownership of the said property.

She then made an application for the placement of a caveat on the property on 7 July, 2017 as shown in HC 6168/17.

RBZ requested for a meeting with Tongogara and Mubataripi (former general manager and their legal representative at the time.@

She said RBZ agreed to sell the properties and later received an offer to purchase the property.

But despite the agreement, Tongogara says RBZ intends to dispose of the property by allocating the same to a third party leaving her with no recourse except to approach the court.