Zacc dragnet drags picks up another top government official

By Leopold Munhende/Paidashe Mandivengerei

ANOTHER top government figure, Environment Ministry permanent secretary Munesu Munodawafa has been called in for questioning Wednesday in pursuit of yet to be disclosed fraud cases, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

Munodawafa was reportedly summoned by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for what officials claim was “routine questioning”.

However insiders said he was likely to face a slew of charges including corruption and abuse of office connected to his activities during the time he was secretary for transport.

“Munodawafa has technically not been arrested at the moment. Its questioning pursuant to an existing case that we can’t disclose,” said one source.

Another source however said: “Munodawafa has many cases including what he did as secretary for Transport, Mines as well as at his current posting (Tourism). What is happening is that you see these arrests are not for dockets that have been investigated recently. These dockets have been sitting there but there were goalkeepers at Zacc. Now they are gone and its going to be messy.”

Ironically Tourism Minister Priscah Mupfumira is currently in custody awaiting trial for her role in the alleged looting at the National Social Security Authority (Nssa).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s director for policy planning and implementation Douglas Tapfuma was at the time of writing appearing before a Harare Magistrate after his arrest Tuesday on charges of abuse of office. Mnangagwa seems to have re-invigorated the anti-corruption crusade after appointing High Court Judge, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and eight other Commissioners at Zacc while a Special Anti-Corruption Unit in his office has also been burning the midnight oil.

Zacc is however was yet to officially comment on the matter.

Justice Matanda-Moyo has publicly admitted that a number of dockets had been missing after her predecessors seemed to have illegally kept them away from the Zacc offices. The new Zacc chairperson added that her investigators have faced resistance “from people in high offices” but declared those who have sought to defeat the course of justice will be dragged to court.