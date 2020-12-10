ZACC Goes After Priest Who Received US$100k Tithe

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

TWO local Bishops are under probe from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of receiving huge sums of money as tithe from suspected proceeds of crime.

This was revealed Wednesday by ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.

“From investigation right now, we are dealing with curation cases involving two bishops, from different congregations. One is alleged to have received illicit proceeds of crime to the tune of US$100 000 in the name of tithing.

“But there was never an inquiry into how a person can tithe $100 000 as 10%.

“So, the churches are also guilty of corruption in receiving these proceeds of crime; there is ofcourse corruption in the churches.”

The other bishop is also being probed for allegedly squandering money from schools run by his church.

“They have destroyed mission schools. So, we are also investigating those alleged corruption matters,” she said.

The ZACC boss said her commission has since signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local churches with a Bishop representing the churches in the steering committee.

“We are bringing in the church on board in the fight against corruption. So, what the church is doing is some of them have already started including anti-corruption messages in their services.

“And we have also started encouraging the churches to encourage their congregates to declare acts of corruption.”

Moyo added, “We said if they come to ZACC, we can also deal with the matter, having a soft spot for the bible verses which they believe in. So, we want to encourage the church to fight corruption within that sector and also help build values because the church can do a lot in preventing corruption.”

Moyo said the names of the Bishops will remain confidential until investigations are over to protect whistle blowers and avoid victimisation of congregates.