ZACC Hails Whistle-Blowers’ Contributions In 100 Arrests

By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson, Loice Matanda-Moyo has singled out for praise, whistle-blowers she says played a big part in the arrest of 103 corruption accused persons past six months.

In a statement Wednesday, the ZACC boss, said the business of clamping down on corruption in the country was going to be a tough proposition without the input of whistle-blowers.

“ZACC has managed to make 103 arrests for corruption in 2021 alone. Seventy-nine (79) dockets from these arrests have already been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution.

“Without the whistle-blowers, ZACC would not have achieved these figures.”

The ZACC chair also said that there is a legal vacuum, whistle blowers are being harassed and there must be a law which fully protects them.

“As the world commemorates this important day, ZACC urges policymakers to expedite the enactment of the whistle-blowers legislation. Already, ZACC has received reports of victimisation of whistle-blowers that are vital to the nation’s fight against corruption.

“The Commission is advocating for the necessary policy and legal environment that fully protects whistle-blowers.

“Part of these efforts include drafting a Lay Bill which has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office. We are fully confident that this piece of legislation will be enacted into law sooner rather than later.

“ZACC has come up with an online whistle-blower reporting application to ensure that whistle-blowers are able to report corruption.

“The application is designed to ensure full anonymity of the whistle-blowers. This year alone, the Commission has received 88 anonymous reports on corrupt activities via this platform.

‘’To the whistle-blowers, always remember that speaking up against corruption is crucial for a just world,” reads the statement.