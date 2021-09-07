ZACC In Another Catch And Release Storm After Minister Makes Cameo Court Appearance

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo and Anna Chibamu

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) was Monday caught up in yet another catch and release storm after its investigators pounced on Minister of State for Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira in a dramatic fashion but released him without charge following a cameo appearance at the Masvingo Magistrates Court.

Zacc has over the past few years been accused of lacking teeth after high profile cases ended without prosecution.

The anti-graft watchdog’s Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said in a statement Zacc recorded a warned and cautioned statement from Chadzamira, who is also the Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial chairperson.

He however but did not disclose the allegations being levelled against him.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a warned and cautioned statement from Masvingo minister of State for Provincial affairs and Devolution, Comrade Ezra Chadzamira,” Makamure said in a statement Monday.

“The matter is still under investigations, which are nearing completion especially after receiving further instructions from the National Prosecution Authority,” he said

But sources told NewZimbabwe.com that Chadzamira was arrested on allegations of fraudulently parceling out sugarcane plots developed by Agro-Industry giant Tongaat Hullets in Chiredzi to his relatives and Zanu PF cronies in his capacity as provincial lands committee chair..

NewZimbabwe.com can also reveal that Zacc officials pounced on Chadzamira while he was in the middle of a meeting at the Benjamin Burombo Building in the ancient city and rushed him to Masvingo Magistrates Court Monday.

He was in the company of his Ephraim Ndlovu of Ndlovu and Hwacha Legal Practitioners.

Interestingly, Chadzamira later in the day circulated a video of him standing outside the Benjamin Burombo building and claiming he has never been arrested.

He was however promptly released after prosecutors said his case would proceed by way of summons.

Early this year, there were reports of corruption in the allocation of land in Chiredzi reportedly being spearheaded by Chadzamira.

In May, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement transferred Chiredzi lands officer Honest Mapfumo to Harare in unclear circumstances.

Earlier in the year, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga had just ordered the scrapping of a land allocation schedule which would have benefitted over 40 people who were set to get sugarcane plots under the Kilimanjaro sugarcane project.

He cited corruption and the sidelining of locals in the selection process.

Chadzamira is one of several Zanu PF bigwigs who have been arrested and sent to court by Zacc over corruption allegations.

Others include former cabinet ministers Prisca Mupfumira, who was arrested on allegations of abusing over US$90 million NSSA funds, Obadiah Moyo on abusing US$60 million COVID-19 funds and Petronella Kagonye, who is being accused of illegally parceling out state land.

However most of these cases are still pending at the courts.