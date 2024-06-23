ZACC mole rattles anti-graft body accused of shielding Wicknell Chivayo from arrest in shady US$40m tender

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

A DAMNING post on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) X (formerly Twitter) page has jerked the Priscilla Chigumba-led body to issue a claim that its account has been hacked.

The unprecedented post, coming in the wake of a public display of trust between ex-convict Chivayo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was literally the proverbial “throwing the cat among the pigeons.”

The suspected ZACC insider, whose user name on X is @Mhepo yeNyika took aim at the anti-corruption watchdog for focusing its attention on another scandal involving the US$87 million Presidential Goat Scheme, and attempting to sweep under the carpet the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) fraud, which implicates prominent public officials, including the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) director-general Isaac Moyo and Chigumba.

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president and Zanu PF member, Mike Chimombe and his associate Moses Mpofu are accused of fleecing government in a botched goat pass-on project.

The mole claims there is sufficient evidence to cause the arrest and prosecution of Chivayo, who flaunts his massive wealth with reckless abandon, but efforts to escalate the probe is being thwarted by prioritising side-shows.

Apparently, the ZACC account was hacked or is actually under the control of a person or persons with access to the X page.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, l am

Mhepo yeNyika, a senior ZACC employee. It is my sworn duty to stand for truth and justice and to reveal to the public the deplorable level of corruption that has plagued our country,” reads the post.

“I can no longer stay silent while our nation is destroyed by corruption at the highest levels. Instead of arresting and charging Chivayo for his serious crimes, we are pressured to focus on distractions; being misled on the goat scheme, while we have the evidence to nail the true kingpin,” further wrote the mole.

“Remember, (iwe neni, tese tiri mhepo yenyika) me and you we are all the wind of this country. Follow me on @MhepoYeNyika.

“For more updates, as the authorities are working flat out to recover this account, I will be back.”

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane responded and circulated a press statement distancing the organisation from the post made on its official X account, flagging a security breach on its social media platform.

“The ZACC wishes to inform the public and all key stakeholders of a security breach on the @ZACConline X account. The Commission is currently not in control of the account. The last official post was made on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 18:25. Efforts to recover the account are underway.

“The public and all key stakeholders are urged to disregard any communications that may be posted on the @ZACConline X account, until further notice.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to eradicate the scourge of corruption and ensure the national development aspirations are attained within set timelines.”