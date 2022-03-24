ZACC Nabs Chegutu Municipality Bosses Over Corruption

The pair of human resources manager, George Kasamu, and revenue accountant Blandina Kavhayi, was arrested at Town House and handed over to police on charges of abuse of office, sexual harassment, nepotism and tax evasion.

When contacted by NewZimbabwe.com for further details, Chegutu Municipality acting town clerk Jacob Chikuruwo professed ignorance over the matter saying he was away in Chinhoyi for the 26 March by-elections accreditation.

However, sources privy to the case say Kasamu will answer charges of abuse of his office, sexual harassment, nepotism and evading tax.

Kasamu reportedly flouted council’s recruitment procedures on two occasions in an effort to accommodate his relatives.

In the first incident, he deliberately employed a named municipal police officer without the requisite five Ordinary Level subjects.

On the second occasion, Kasamu is said to have violated a council resolution that stated that only three roving cashiers should be recruited. Instead, the manager proceeded to recruit four people, once again in an effort to accommodate his friend’s daughter.

It is also noted that Kasumu, since 2014, would doctor figures of top managers’ rentals and school fees benefits for taxing on their pay slips, thereby evading tax, and prejudicing council of millions of dollars.

A report to that effect has also been released by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the sources said.

Kasamu also violated the student recruitment resolution, which stipulates only 14 students can be on the payroll by enrolling more than 30 students.

He would use his discretion to choose which 14 would be on the payroll, thereby exposing female interns to sexual abuse at the workplace.

“Some desperate students would be lured to engage in sex escapades just to be among the 14 on the payroll,” added the source.

Kasamu also allegedly demanded and received US$100 from each attache.

Accused persons are expected to appear in court soon.