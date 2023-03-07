ZACC nets Chinhoyi Municipality official for corruption

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Monday arrested a Chinhoyi Municipality middle manager for allegedly manipulating council’s computer system to fraudulently create a rates account leading to unprocedural parcelling of land to a then councillor.

Pellington Mumiriki, who is currently Information Technology (IT) manager, appeared Tuesday before Provincial Magistrate Langton Ndokera facing criminal abuse of office charges.

He was admitted to ZW$30 000 bail and matter rolled over to March 31, 2023 for routine remand.

Scant details as contained on ZACC documents gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, in 2010 Mumiriki, who was then systems administrator acting contrary to the nature of his duties, entered the council accounting system and created a rates account for a stand knowing very well that it was not his duty to do so.

The creation of the rates account resulted in the municipality losing the stand to an unnamed Chinhoyi councillor.

Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi prosecuted.