ZACC raid finds 100 bales of smuggled clothes worth US$30 000; suspect escapes

By Lisa Nyanhongo

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confiscated 107 bales of smuggled second hand clothes estimated over US$30,000.

The seizure was carried out in Waterfalls, Harare.

In a statement,ZACC said the development followed a tip-off about a storage house of second hand clothes that were believed to have been smuggled.

“ZACC received a tip-off that there were bales of second hand clothes at Number 212 Ferndale Road, Waterfalls, Harare, believed to be a storage facility for second hand clothing smuggled into the country for resale.

“Investigations by ZACC revealed the bales were stashed in a room rented out to one Takudzwa Marshal Kaluza of Budiriro,” read the statement.

The clothes were said to have been stored for resale in the country.

The alleged suspect escaped whilst the smuggled clothes were being loaded in a truck for transportation to ZIMRA Offices by the ZACC team.

The recovered bales were taken to ZIMRA for assessment of payable duty and penalties.