ZACC to probe Chivayo, Zanu PF-linked associates over murky US$40m elections deal, money laundering 

By Staff Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) says it is keen to question controversial tenderprenuer, Wicknell Chivayo, and Zanu PF-linked businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu over a murky Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) US$40 million tender.

A letter of complaint to a South African-based company, REN-form, that conducted business with ZEC allegedly written by Chimombe and Mpofu over a contractual dispute as well as leaked audios by Chivayo have exposed the syndicates’ shenanigans to the public.

Mabvuku-Tafara legislator and gold baron, Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya’s company Better Brands Security was used to sign the deal with REN-form of South Africa.

In a statement at the weekend, ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said the trio was now under the radar and would soon undergo probing.

“The Commission has taken note of a letter purportedly written by Messrs Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, to a South African based company, REN-form, demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute. The Commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr. Wicknell Chivhayo.

“The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Commission. Consequently, ZACC will be interviewing Messrs. Mpofu, Chimombe, and Chivhayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted,” said Mlobane.

ZACC also expressed interest to interview Chimombe and Mpofu over the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios.

“The Commission reaffirms its commitment to curb corruption and promote honesty, financial discipline and transparency in the public and private sectors, in line with the mandate outlined in Section 255 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”

The ZACC statement posted on X by Information permanent secretary Nick Mangwana opened floodgates for nasty comments by netizens, who felt the inquiry was coming late while there will not be any sanctions against the perpetrators.

“Nonsense, ZACC doesn’t need any tip off from the public. They should be like hunting for corruption. The public should be surprised by the breaking news. CIO again have failed dismally. Instead of protecting the state they have closed us in,” said Onias Mutonono @oniasmutonono.

Another X user, Enrique De Eiseenbauer alleged the Zanu PF presidium is involved in graft.

“They must also call Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to explain what he was doing with Wicknell all those times they were seen in public together. Their association gives the impression that Mnangagwa is complicit. No one should be shielded from the law because of their position,” said @Enrique71158932.

“Now you are talking, and I can second that his accomplices include Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa as well,” said Taka @Taka_Shaya.

“Nick. It’s shocking that it has taken a fall out between Chivayo and his Zanu PF party for ZACC to see the rot that was around Chivayo. The guy should have been investigated long back and by now he probably would have been serving his sentence. We deserve better,” said one Peter @Peter_masunda2

“Absolutely nothing will come out of this. It’s a fallout which they are intervening in simple. Nothing as a citizen do I expect from ZACC esp when it comes to high profile cases where politicians are involved,” said Ngubane/Loofaz @Loofaz7411