ZACC to train parastatal employees on fighting corruption

By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has identified 27 public entities whose workers are set to be trained to combat corruption.

ZACC has come up with integrity committees in various parastatals as a coordinated anti-corruption initiative targeting citizens and society in the fight against corruption.

Some of the institutions that have already submitted their staff names for the training include Printflow, Zinara, Zinwa, Zupco, Health Services Board, Zimdef, Zimpost, Natpharm, TelOne and CMED.

“We are giving organisations required tools for mainstreaming corruption prevention in the routine business of organisations so that they can be capacitated on the roles and responsibilities of integrity committees in combating corruption,” said ZACC in a statement.

“Expected roles and responsibilities of integrity committees in organisations include the fostering of anti-corruption policies and practices, training of staff on anti-corruption strategies, providing an efficient and transparent monitoring and reporting mechanism.”

The organisation said the capacitation programme will help to expose unethical conduct and corruption in institutions and provide redress on all complaints emanating from within and outside the organisation relating to ethical issues and hindrances to efficient and effective production and service delivery.

“The integrity committees are also expected to promote and strengthen organisations’ collaborative relationships with ZACC in the fight against corruption,” added ZACC.