ZACC waits on ‘unavailable’ Chimombe, Mpofu to shed light on US$40m ZEC tender scandal involving Chivayo

CONTROVERSIAL tenderpreneur, Wicknell Chivayo’s two accomplices in the murky US$40 million tender awarded by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) are reportedly out of the country and cannot immediately avail themselves for questioning by the country’s anti-graft body.

Zanu PF member and Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) president, Mike Chimombe, and Moses Mpofu are wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to provide clarity on the multi-million deal that has swamped social media through leaked audios by Chivayo hinting on sharing proceeds of the money laundered through the government tender.

Lawyers representing Chimombe and Mpofu, in a letter dated June 17, 2024, said the pair was out of the country and would avail themselves as soon as they returned.

“We act for and on behalf of Messrs. Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who have been made aware of press releases and/ or adverts in various media outlets, including print and electronic media, indicating your interest in interviewing them as part of an ongoing investigation,” wrote lawyers from Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners.

“Our clients are currently out of the country and will not be able to attend any interviews until their return to Zimbabwe, however, they are available to attend any requested interviews upon their return.”

Chivayo has lately hogged the limelight for a string of explosive leaked audios in which he claims to have captured President Emmerson Mnangagwa allowing him favours to get government tenders, including some from the police and immigration department.

Incensed by the continuing influence-peddling by Chivayo, who has been hanging around with Mnangagwa at public events, the ruling Zanu PF’s Youth League (YL) has ordered the burly tenderpreneur to stop denigrating the 81-year-old politician.

In the leaked recordings, Chivayo throws around the President’s name to give himself the impression of an “untouchable man on a meriterioc rise, now 20 times richer than before.”

In a rebuttal to claims he has captured Mnangagwa and the entire governmental system, Chivayo dissociates himself from the leaked audio.

He denies he ever entered a lucrative US$40 million deal with ZEC for the supply of poll materials.

Mabvuku-Tafara legislator, Pedzisayi ‘Scott’ Sakupwanya’s Better Brands Security was used to enter into the fishy transaction with South African company, REN-form, for the supply of election-related material at inflated prices ahead of last year’s polls.