Zahara has died

Sunday World

Multi-award winning musician Zahara (real name Bulelwa Mkutukana) has passed away. The hitmaker died at a private Johannesburg Hospital on Monday night. Fiancé Mpho Xaba was by her bedside

The Loliwe hitmaker was admitted in hospital with liver complications two weeks ago. A source close to the muso told Sunday World that the singer passed away just before 9pm.

“The family will release a statement soon. She was with Mpho when she passed away,” the source added.

Mkutukana family spokesperson and Zahara’s cousin Oyama Dyosiba said he was struggling to locate Xaba on Monday night.

“I am getting calls from everywhere. I am in Cape Town and doing my best to get hold of Mpho. I can’t get hold of him,” he added.

A week ago, the family confirmed that Zahara was hospitalised for a week.

They thanked those supporting them and expressing compassion for the then ailing musician. This after reports the singer was rushed to hospital due to “liver complications”.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, even though our daughter’s hospitalisation has been of strict confidentiality within our family and close friends, that hasn’t stopped the spread of disingenuous information on the internet. We want to stress that any reliable information regarding Zahara’s health will be communicated via her official social media platforms or by herself.”

The singer’s family from East London also arrived in Joburg to be by the singer’s fiancé, Xaba’s, side.

Zahara was admitted to a medical ward but her condition became worse and she was transferred to the ICU section of the private hospital.

Last week, the singer’s situation deteriorated and she was reportedly unresponsive.

Hit albums and awards

Zahara released five hot selling studio albums, from double platinum debut Loliwe (2011) to Nqaba Yam (2021), peaked at number 1 on iTunes.

She has scooped 17 South African Music Awards in her career, plus three Metro FM Awards and one Nigeria Entertainment Awards.