Zahara: The South African music icon that stole Zimbabwean hearts

By Darlington Gatsi

IT was the strumming sound of a guitar on the song “Incwad’encane”, that Zahara etched into the hearts of many Zimbabweans.

“Incwad’encane” means a small letter, when translated, probably an epistle to Zimbabweans, by then a nascent Zahara in the music industry.

It was the beginning of a love affair between Zimbabwe and Zahara.

“Incwad’encane”, which featured veteran radio presenter George Munetsi is off Zahara’s debut album “Loliwe” released in 2011.

It was the unique weaving of Xhosa and Shona lyrics combined with the dexterity of Zahara’s fingers on her guitar that “Incwad’encane” hit the hearts of many up north of the Limpopo River.

According to Munetsi, the two’s musical romance began before she launched her debut album.

“(We met) At a show I was MC’ing. She was an opening act. She hadn’t started recording her debut album. That was 8 months before her album was released,” Munetsi told NewZimbabwe.com.

Then 24-year-old Zahara’s exquisite voice was showing signs of propelling the East London-born muso to stardom.

It was her powerful voice that attracted Munetsi, birthing “Incwad’encane” which transcended into Zimbabwe.

“When she started to sing at that performance. Her music spoke to my heart. I just lent my Shona soulful vocals to her SA soul music. I kept to the Zim Shona influence 100% and didn’t let anything from the song take me away from that path. The song was already fully recorded and complete when I laid my vocals on it,” Munetsi told NewZimbabwe.com.

Since 2011, Zahara’s bond with Zimbabwe strengthened with the South African songstress visiting Zimbabwe numerous times, especially in Bulawayo.

Zahara charmed the heart of legendary musician Oliver Mtukudzi which saw her frequenting his Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton for shows.

Interestingly, Ringo Madlingozi was the last artist to lace Shona and Xhosa language when he incorporated Tuku on the song ‘Into yami’, before Zahara pulled “incwad’encane”.

The Zimbabwean doors were opened by “loliwe” and “incwad’encane” which resonated with many locals.

“It was fun. It was as if we had known each other for a long time. I don’t know whether it was gratitude that I had given her her 1st ever commercial radio interview when she was virtually unknown that made her feel obliged to let me be on a song on her album. I was the only duet artist on that debut album by the way,” said Munetsi.

In 2017, on her project “Mgodi”, Shona lyrics effortlessly flowed out of Zahara.

Her affinity with Shona continued when she was featured on the song “Kana ndada” by Jah Prayzah on the album “Hokoyo”.

Zahara’s death, at the age of 36 on Monday night due to liver complications, was felt in Zimbabwe leading to an outpouring of condolences.

“Thank you for the wonderful memories, we will continue to enjoy the music and relive the moments. Go well my friend,” Jah Prazah paid tribute to Zahara.

Zahara, despite controversy and legal disputes that dogged her till her demise, Munetsi fondly remembers his last encounter with her.

“It was more than 5 years ago at the Kaya FM radio station. She was coming in and I was leaving and we bumped into each other at the entrance to the studio.

“In asking her how she was, tears just started rolling down her eyes and I held her. She never really told me why she was crying and to this day I am still none the wiser. I remember telling her she’ll be ok,” said Munetsi.