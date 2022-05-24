Zaka CCC activists granted bail 

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni, Masvingo Correspondent

FOUR Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Zaka activists who were arrested on Saturday whilst allegedly holding a political meeting in Ndanga without notifying the police were Monday granted bail when they appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates Court.

Masvingo Magistrate, Farai Gwitima granted the activists ZW$10 000 bail each and ordered them to continue residing at given addresses.

Method Gwangava, Tendayi Machisani, Johanes Chongore and Manners Mundoga were being detained by CID Law and Order officers at Masvingo Central Police Station.

Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri who was representing the accused said the charges being laid against his clients were not factual and that they will be back in court next month.

“The charges are not factual and they are baseless. We managed to secure bail for the four accused persons and we will be back at court on June 22, 2022 for trial,” Mureri said.

In January this year, three CCC Masvingo activists were arrested on the same charges after they were accused of holding a meeting without notifying the regulating authority.

Aleck Tabe, Margret Chakabuda and Vigisayi Nerupandai were later acquitted after the state failed to convince the court that the trio had committed an offense.

The police has, however, been castigated for what has been viewed as selective application of the law.

Crackdown on CCC meetings by the police whilst the ruling Zanu PF continuously hold meetings even without notifying the police.