Zaka family perishes in inferno

FOUR family members were burnt to death after a hut they were sleeping in caught fire in Manyanga village, Zaka.

Police spokesperson, Assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The victims include two juveniles and two elderly people.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) identified the deceased as Rhoda Mutumwa (90), from Zishamhu Village, Zaka, Rowai Dzimiri (66) Angelica Manyanga a female juvenile aged nine and Allan Manyanga, a male juvenile aged eight years all from Manyanga Village, Zaka.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now conducting comprehensive investigations to establish the cause of the fire. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station,” said Nyathi.

In another case on October 5 a seven-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by 11 vicious dogs at Plot 17, Lydiate, Norton after he was sent to fetch water by his grandmother.

The dog owners are now being charged with murder.

Nyathi encouraged people to always secure their dogs.