Zaka Man Stoned To Death Over Beer

Spread This News











By Tonderai Saharo

A Zaka man met his untimely death when he was stoned by 22-year-old twins he had denied permission to have a sip of his beer.

The incident occurred at Baramanza Business Centre in Zaka when Innocent and Enock Chari allegedly bludgeoned Owen Munengwa to death. The twins allegedly attacked Munengwa for refusing them permission to take a sip of his alcohol.

Police said the twins, Munengwa and two other unnamed people were drinking beer at the business centre when the now deceased turned down requests by the twins to take sips of his beer.

The twins then became violent and started hitting Munengwa with stones forcing him to flee into a nearby liquor outlet at the same business centre where he locked himself inside for safely.

As if that was not enough, police said, the twins followed and damaged the shop windows before leaving for their homestead about a kilometre away from the business centre.

After a while Munengwa followed them to their homestead for a fight. When he got there, they started fighting and when Munengwa realised that he was being over powered he took to his heels.

However the twins gave chase and caught up with Munengwa and continued to pelt the deceased with stones on the head and he became unconscious.

Munengwa’s family rushed him to Morgenster Mission Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was then taken to Musiso Mission Hospital mortuary for a post mortem and the matter was then reported to the Zaka Police and the Chari twins were arrested.

“We are encouraging members ofthe public to value the sanctity of life at all times, and try to avoid unnecessary altercations,” Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said.