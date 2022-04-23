Zalerah Makari promises to deliver 200 000 votes for Zanu PF from Epworth in 2023

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

RECENTLY elected Zanu PF member of parliament for Epworth constituency, Zalerah Makari has promised her boss, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, that the ruling party will get 200 000 votes in the area in next year’s general elections.

Makari reclaimed the seat from opposition in by-elections held last month.

She was addressing party supporters during a thank you rally in Epworth, Saturday where she assured Mnangagwa that in 2023, Zanu PF will get above 200 000 votes.

“We promise you your excellency that the recently held by elections celebrations is just the beginning.

“We are expecting that after census, Epworth population should be 200 000, right now we are seating at about 180 000

“So, 200 000 votes must come from Epworth, the opposition does not worry us, they will see our good works and they will repent and join us,” Makari said.

Makari also made a plea to Mnangagwa to grant Epworth a town status.

“We are pleading for a land tenure, we are asking government to build us house and we will pay, we are also asking for tap water, electricity, more government schools, mortuary,

“We are also asking for a town status for Epworth to create jobs for the Epworth community,” she said.