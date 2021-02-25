‘Zamalek Duped Me Out Of US$1m’

Spread This News











EGYPTIAN giants Zamalek could be sanctioned with a transfer ban or relegation after duping Benjamin Acheampong from more than $1 million.

The 30-year-old striker was ordered to receive a payment of an estimated R16m from Zamalek by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) over a controversial contract dispute dating back to 2018.

After scoring two goals in six games Acheampong terminated his four-year contract after just 11 months at the club, citing the five-time CAF Champions League winners not paying him correctly.

“This is not right – this is what I do to feed my family,” he told BBC Sport Africa. “They can’t treat people like animals. We are humans and we came here to work.”

CAS claimed the behaviour of the White Knights who deemed his surplus to requirements was ‘immoral’ and ‘merciless’ in their official ruling last year.

It’s been claimed when he later joined domestic rivals Petrojet on loan in 2018 he was tricked into signing a contract that would ‘forego’ his salary for not just the five months stint but the entire duration of his long-term contract.

The ruling of CAS claimed Acheampong’s termination of the contract was justified after not receiving his agreed payments but two years on he’s yet to receive a single cent.

Zamalek also announced they had settled their debts with a $250,000 (R3.6m) agreement with his ‘agent’ Nader El Sayed – who is believed to has forged papers to broker the deal.

But Acheampong admits he’s no longer represents him and on top of that has yet to receive any of the R3.6m.

“If I didn’t sign, how was I going to feed my family? It’s so shameful that you can’t provide. When I was in Zamalek, I spent all my money that I had saved – because they didn’t give me money.”

Fifa’s disciplinary committee will convene on Thursday to attempt to resolve the issue with a transfer ban, deduction of points or even relegation potentially on the cards.