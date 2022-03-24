ZAMBIA: Ex-Minister Arrested Over Corruption; Hotel And Helicopters Seized

Spread This News

By BBCNews.com

ZAMBIA’S former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji has been arrested for alleged money-laundering activities.

The authorities said Mr Malanji was arrested for owning a hotel suspected to be bought by proceeds of crime.

He is also suspected to have procured a helicopter $700,000 (£530,000) from proceeds of crime.

Mr Malanji has previously denied the allegations.

He was arrested by the anti-money laundering unit of Zambia’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC).

“The hotel has since been seized together with the two helicopters, the other one being the helicopter he was arrested for earlier which are currently in South Africa and arrangements are being made to have them brought into the country,” the commission’s spokesman Mathias Kamanga said in a statement.

Mr Malanji has been released on police bond, according to the local Diamond TV.

Mr Malanji served in the cabinet of former President Edgar Lungu, who lost the presidential election in August 2021.

Zambia’s new government is pursuing an anti-corruption drive after winning elections last year. It is yet to secure any major convictions.