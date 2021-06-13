Zambia President Edgar Lungu Collapses During Defence Force Day Event

Spread This News











Agencies

Zambia President Edgar Lungu collapsed on Sunday, June 13, 2021, during a Defence Force Day event over “dizziness”, the government has said.

The President was forced to cut short his presence and return to the State House, with the secretary to the cabinet Dr Simon Miti announcing that he is well.

“The President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, this afternoon experienced sudden dizziness whilst officiating at the 45th Defence Force Day Commemoration and Investiture Ceremony. His Excellency recovered immediately and walked to the official car and returned to his residence at State House,” said Dr Miti.

“The President wishes to assure the general public and all concerned citizens and the international community that he is well and has continued to discharge his duties as Head of State, Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force.”

Lungu served as Minister of Justice and Minister of Defence under President Michael Sata.

Following Sata’s death in October 2014, Lungu was adopted as the candidate of the ruling Patriotic Front in a Convention of the Patriotic Front in Kabwe, for the January 2015 presidential by-election, which was to determine who would serve out the remainder of Sata’s term. In the election, he narrowly defeated opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema and took office on January 25, 2015.