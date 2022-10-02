Tourism boost: Zambia scraps VISA requirements for EU, China and the US

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

ZAMBIA has removed visa requirements for the European Union, China, and the United States of America among other global lucrative tourism markets in a bid to rejuvenate revenue generation in one the country’s economic pillars.

The Southern Africa nation is currently working towards growing the tourism sector by doubling its earnings.

In an update weekend, the Zambia Tourism Authority (ZTA) announced that there would be no VISA requirements for the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Norway, Australia, China, South Korea, Gulf Estates and the European Union.

The developments come on the back of the country’s approval of its Tourism Master Plan 2018 to 2038, a 20-year practical development strategy to enhance the economic contribution of the tourism sector to the southern African nation’s economy.

“Currently the fastest-growing economic sector in the country – contributing US$1,8bn last year. The vision is for Zambia to rank among the most-visited holiday destinations in Africa,” the country’s tourism sector market information said.

The country’s tourism sector is very positive, having hit the one-million mark in tourist arrivals in 2017.The 2018 statistics opened with renewed energy with higher than projected international arrivals. International tourists grew by 7%.

The government is working hard toward providing an investor-friendly environment and improving accessibility to the country.

This has included the re-introduction of a national carrier and visa reforms.

According to Nick Aslin, founder and director of Zambian Ground Handlers, massive investment in international airports in Zambia can already be seen with a brand-new building in Livingstone and Lusaka due to open year-end.

“The tourism product is a lot more sophisticated and professional in terms of quality of service and product and this, in turn, has opened it up to a greater variety of travellers,” he says.